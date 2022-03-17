Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $295.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $288.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $262.16 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.42.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.