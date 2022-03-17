Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.89. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 162 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

