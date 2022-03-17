Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

