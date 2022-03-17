SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 632,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $546.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.92. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

