SVB Leerink Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $483.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $465.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $470.82 on Tuesday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $340.52 and a fifty-two week high of $478.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

