Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

