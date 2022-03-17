Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.50.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. Swisscom has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

