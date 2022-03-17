Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 479,700 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ SNPX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the third quarter worth $213,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.