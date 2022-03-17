Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.40. 22,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,137. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $101,693,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,041,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

