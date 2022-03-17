Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 128,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,379. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

