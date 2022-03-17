Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 128,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,379. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.86.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday.
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synthetic Biologics (SYN)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.