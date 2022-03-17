Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) PT Raised to $2.25

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

