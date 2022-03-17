Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) PT Raised to $2.25

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).
About Synthetic Biologics (Get Rating)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synthetic Biologics (SYN)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.