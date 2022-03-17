Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.69

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.69 and last traded at $99.17, with a volume of 139073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $548.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

