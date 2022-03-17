Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,606,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.