Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%.

Shares of TLIS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 1,329,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 424,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.