Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73. 475,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,477,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$555.62 million and a PE ratio of -82.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63.

In other news, Director John David Kaplan acquired 100,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$74,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,325.82.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

