Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $15.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT remained flat at $$16.86 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

