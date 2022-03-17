Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 16,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 44,608 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SKT stock remained flat at $$16.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 492,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,774. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

