Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TGB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,750. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $604.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.