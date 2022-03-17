Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Tattooed Chef stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,594. The stock has a market cap of $963.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 0.23. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

