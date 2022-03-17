Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Tattooed Chef stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,594. The stock has a market cap of $963.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 0.23. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.
TTCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
