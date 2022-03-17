Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Up 2.7%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $62.40. 107,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,934,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.