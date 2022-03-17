Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLTZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SEB Equities downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.48. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

