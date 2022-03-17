Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price objective (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

