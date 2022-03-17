Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,588,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 7,263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55,883.0 days.

Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at $$2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.74) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

