Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Receives $13.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLSYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Telstra has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

