Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 274,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,216,211 shares.The stock last traded at $27.72 and had previously closed at $26.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 282,688 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

