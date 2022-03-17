Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investec cut shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.64.

Tencent stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. Tencent has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $505.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

