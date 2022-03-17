Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

NYSE:TNC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.69. 104,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,426. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

