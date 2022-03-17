Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.34. 11,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,762. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $54,405,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $3,934,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.