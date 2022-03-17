The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.19. 8,092,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,918. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

