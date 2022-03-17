The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

