The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 113,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.
In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,498. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.