The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 224,049 shares.The stock last traded at $74.05 and had previously closed at $76.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $883,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
