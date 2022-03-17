The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 224,049 shares.The stock last traded at $74.05 and had previously closed at $76.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $883,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

