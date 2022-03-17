The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Dixie Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXYN. TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DXYN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,816. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.65. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

