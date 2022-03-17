The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €90.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($98.90) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €66.80 ($73.41) on Thursday. Befesa has a 52-week low of €52.20 ($57.36) and a 52-week high of €72.90 ($80.11). The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.71.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

