The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €31.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.15 ($43.03).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO traded up €1.78 ($1.96) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €24.77 ($27.21). The company had a trading volume of 3,870,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a one year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.22.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.