The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.91.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.