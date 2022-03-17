The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
