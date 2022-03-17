The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Shares Down 3.1%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.50. 9,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 3,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.
About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)
