The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Shares Down 3.1%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.50. 9,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 3,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

