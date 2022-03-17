The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,022,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 1,689,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,189.6 days.

OTCMKTS SGGEF opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.