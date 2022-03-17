The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,590

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,840 ($23.93) to GBX 1,590 ($20.68) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,663.33 ($21.63).

LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,267 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,409.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £573.54 million and a PE ratio of 22.75. The Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

