The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,082,000 after purchasing an additional 330,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 139.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

