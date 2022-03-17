The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Western Union by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Western Union by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Union by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 50,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

