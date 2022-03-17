TheStreet Upgrades MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to C

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRC. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
MRC opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 283,444 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 683,935 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.