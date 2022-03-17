TheStreet Upgrades MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to C

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRC. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

MRC opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 283,444 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 683,935 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

