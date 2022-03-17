Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Update

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.94. 35,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,055. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $86.86 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

