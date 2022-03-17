thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €16.00 ($17.58) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.87 ($15.24).

FRA TKA opened at €9.42 ($10.36) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($29.68). The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.23 and a 200-day moving average of €9.26.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

