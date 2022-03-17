TimkenSteel Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $22.54 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 326,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $3,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

