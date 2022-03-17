TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 5598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

