TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,125,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

