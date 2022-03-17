Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,437,000 after acquiring an additional 100,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after acquiring an additional 181,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after acquiring an additional 164,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.