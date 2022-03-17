TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

