Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOU. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.42.

TOU stock opened at C$49.13 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$22.59 and a 1 year high of C$53.85. The company has a market cap of C$16.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,234.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

